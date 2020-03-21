Significant decrease in footfall at Ranchi railway station

A significant decrease in the number of travellers has been witnessed at Ranchi railway station as the number of COVID-19 cases goes up countrywide.

"There is a significant fall in the number of travellers. We are sanitising the railway station and have kept hand sanitisers in the premises," said Dhruv Kumar, Station Manager, Ranchi Railway Station, on Saturday.

Earlier the Indian Railways announced that all passenger trains would remain cancelled on March 22 in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'Janta Curfew'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

