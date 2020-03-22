Left Menu
Coronavirus: TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:18 IST
The TMC on Sunday announced that it has given instructions to all its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of the coronavirus scare. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has written to presiding officers of both houses urging then to wind up the proceedings of the House on Monday, March 23.

TMC has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha It said the TMC has been urging the Government to defer Parliament for the past 10 days but no action has been taken so far. "The Prime Minister himself has spoken about the urgent need for social distancing and the need to not assemble in large groups and that those above the age of 65 should take abundant care.

"Around 44 per cent MPs in Rajya Sabha and 22 per cent MPs in Lok Sabha are 65 years of age and above. It is not only about MPs, but the thousands who enter the Parliament complex every day. This conflicting messaging is downright dangerous," the letter said. O'Brien has also said that of the approximately 110 hours of discussions held in both Houses, a mere 3 per cent of the time was utilized to discuss issues related to the corona pandemic.

"They are saying the Government wants to keep Parliament running so that MPs give the nation confidence and lead by example This is highly irresponsible. This is not the example we should be setting "The All India Trinamool Congress has advised all of its Parliamentarians to go back to their respective constituencies. As required, in a couple of cases our MPs are following self isolation protocols," it said..

