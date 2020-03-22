Left Menu
Janata curfew: Streets empty, shops shut in Tripura

Streets of Agartala and other parts of Tripura wore a deserted look on Sunday as people largely remained indoors in response to the 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the country. Almost all shops, eateries and market places, barring pharmacies and those selling essential items, remained closed in the state, official sources said.

The usually busy Kaman chowmuhani (four-point crossing) and its adjacent areas in the city remained empty throughout the day, with just a handful of people seen travelling to work. Only a few buses and autos were seen plying the streets since morning, the sources said.

Donning masks and gloves, policemen and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were patrolled various parts of the capital town, asking people to return to homes unless absolutely necessary. Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb beat a gong at 5 pm during the 'Janata Curfew' while his mother sounded 'jogar' to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Me and my mother have joined million others to express our gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19," Deb tweeted. The Northeast Frontier Railway has cancelled all mail and express trains to and from Tripura.

The state has not reported any Covid-19 case so far. As a precautionary measure, the BJP government in the state has ordered the closure of a host of public places, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, massage parlours, museums and zoos, till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

