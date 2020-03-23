Left Menu
Prohibitory orders in Kozhikode

  • Kozhikode
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:40 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:40 IST
Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kozhikode district Sunday night in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and to effectively impose social-distancing measures, District Collector Sambasiva Rao said. The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC came into effect from 9 PM banning assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions or protests. Any gathering -- social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports, seminar or conference -- is also not allowed, the order stated.

No shops and establishments other than those selling vegetables, fruits and essential commodities should be opened. These shops and medical stores would remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, it said. Meanwhile, two persons in the district have been tested positive for the virus -- a 47- year-old Koduvally native woman, who had come from Saudi Arabia last week, and a 27-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai early this week and had been under home quarantine. They are now admitted to hospital isolation ward.

The district authorities have released the route map of the two and has advised people who had come in contact with them to get in touch with health authorities immediately. The Kasaragod district collector has also issued a prohibitory order in the district after the Covid-19 cases increased there.

With 15 new positive cases of Covid-19, the total number of infected persons in Kerala had gone up to 67, including the three who have been discharged after recovery last month..

