Coronavirus: Maha RTO functions pared, staff limit set at 5pc

The Maharashtra transport department on Monday asked Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to suspend driving licence and fitness renewal tests till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. RTOs have also been told to maintain just 5 per cent staff for daily operations.

However, RTOs have been asked to ensure registration of BS-IV vehicles, and their chassis on which the body would be built, before March 31 in keeping with a Supreme Court directive. "We have already stopped learner's licence tests at all RTOs," said Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe.

