Joint committee examining data protection bill gets more time to submit report
The joint committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was given an extension on Monday to submit its report in the second week of the Monsoon Session. Meenakshi Lekhi of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved a motion seeking extension "up to the second week of the Monsoon Session" for the panel to submit its report.
The motion was passed by a voice vote. The panel has 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
Opposition parties had criticised the government for a growing "snooping industry" under its watch and alleged that the bill violated the Constitution. Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had refuted the charge..
