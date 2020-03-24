Left Menu
UN hails India for championing phase-out of single-use plastics

The United Nations has hailed India for "championing" the phase-out of single-use plastics and for its engagement in the Clean Seas Campaign among other programmes, including marine litter, air pollution, environment and health. In a letter to Environment Secretary C K Mishra, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Deputy Executive Secretary Joyce Msuya commended India for its leadership of the 13th conference under the Convention of Migratory Species (CMS COP 13). "I commend India's leadership of the CMS COP 13 and reiterate my organization's commitment to support India during its presidency of the CMS. “I would like to congratulate the Government of India for championing the phase-out of single-use plastics, and for its engagement in the Clean Seas Campaign among other programmes including marine litter, air pollution, and environment and health,” Msuya said. "I acknowledge the Government of India's support to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) India Office including your intention to increase contributions to UNEP Environment Fund. Your support will enable UNEP to strengthen its engagement in India and the region, for promoting implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. I look forward to our sustained partnership," the official added. India hosted the CMS COP 13 from February 17-22 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with participation from several countries to discuss about conservation of migratory species and wild animals. PTI AG SRY

