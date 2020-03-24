Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. holding slew of new drilling lease sales despite oil market slump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:30 IST
U.S. holding slew of new drilling lease sales despite oil market slump

The Trump administration is moving ahead with oil and gas lease sales in four Western states beginning on Tuesday, bucking criticism from taxpayer advocates who say the auctions should be postponed because of a meltdown in energy prices.

The Bureau of Land Management is offering more than 210,000 acres (85,000 hectares) for leasing via online auctions in Wyoming, Nevada and Montana on Tuesday, and Colorado on Thursday. The largest sale is for 105 parcels covering 118,292 acres (47,871 hectares) in Wyoming, the top U.S. state for gas production on federal lands and the second-biggest for oil production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In Nevada, BLM will offer 45 parcels covering 70,110 acres (28,372 hectares) and in Montana it will auction eight parcels covering 5,180 acres (2,100 hectares). The Colorado sale is for 20 parcels on 18,960 acres (7,670 hectares). Drilling on federal lands is a crucial part of President Donald Trump's "energy dominance" agenda to maximize domestic production of fossil fuels. But the industry is in crisis as countries including the United States take unprecedented steps to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has curbed demand for products such as gasoline and jet fuel.

U.S. oil prices have dropped roughly half since the middle of February to about $24 a barrel. Last week, the United States held an auction for oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico that generated the lowest total of high bids for any domestic offshore auction since 2016. Earlier this month, BLM held a lease sale in Utah that received mostly minimum bids of $2 an acre.

"In this environment, it is impossible for the American taxpayer to expect anywhere near a fair return on oil and gas leases," Taxpayers for Common Sense, a federal budget watchdog organization, and Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, a non-profit conservation group, said in a joint statement last week. Department of Interior spokesman Conner Swanson did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Last week, he said lease sales were "being evaluated on a case-by-case basis."

BLM is a division of the Interior Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Three-pronged distancing most effective at controlling COVID-19 - study

A key modelling study from Singapore has found that putting multiple social lockdowns in place - including school closures - will have the biggest impact on curbing COVID-19, the pandemic disease caused by the new coronavirus.Quarantining i...

Scindia quit as he wanted to become Union minister: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday hit out at Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that he auctioned Madhya Pradeshs mandate, and also refuted the claims that Scindia was denied ticket for the Rajya Sabha by the party leadership. The ...

Olympics-Games postponement consideration long overdue -German confederation

A consultation over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a step in the right direction and long overdue but athletes would have preferred a quicker decision by the International Olympic Committee, the German Olympic Sports Confede...

Tokyo governor to join Olympics call with Abe, IOC boss

The governor of Tokyo will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020