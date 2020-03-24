Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION DEL91 LD VIRUS Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 10; Centre asks states to clamp curfew wherever necessary to enforce lockdown New Delhi: Coronavirus cases crossed 500 and one more death from the infection reported taking the toll to ten, as the Centre on Tuesday asked the states and union territories to clamp curfew wherever necessary in the wake of people defying lockdown orders in several parts of the country. As 32 states and union territories announced complete DEL95 PM-VIRUS-JOURNALISTS Coronavirus: Need to tackle spread of pessimism and negativity, PM tells journalists New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is imperative to keep the fighting spirit of the people up as the country tackles the spread of coronavirus, and emphasised the need to tackle the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumour-mongering.

JK-2ND LD OMAR Omar Abdullah freed after eight-month detention, PSA revoked SRInagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was on Tuesday freed after eight months in detention after the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him. DEL110 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD LOCKDOWN UP to extend lockdown to all districts, curfew may be clamped in some areas: CM Lucknow: All 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh will be under a three-day lockdown from Wednesday to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced while warning that a curfew may also be imposed in some areas.

DEL49 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD SHAHEEN BAGH Delhi lockdown: Anti-CAA protesters removed from Shaheen Bagh, other places New Delhi: People protesting against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh and other places were removed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital, officials said. DEL96 VIRUS-STATES-HOSPITALS COVID-19: Centre asks states to release funds to set up new hospitals, isolation wards New Delhi: As coronavirus cases surge, the Centre on Tuesday asked all state governments to release funds for setting up of additional medical facilities like hospitals, clinical laboratories and isolation wards to combat the pandemic.

DEL112 HP-VIRUS-3RDLD CURFEW Himachal imposes statewide curfew as people defy lockdown orders Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed an indefinite statewide curfew to combat coronavirus after it was found that many people defied the lockdown orders. DEL83 EC-VIRUS-LD RS POLL EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak New Delhi: The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official statement said on Tuesday. DEL66 PM-AFGHAN-PREZ PM Modi, Afghan Prez Ghani discuss coronavirus situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed the evolving situation in the region arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

DEL54 VIRUS-SONIA-LD PM Coronavirus: Sonia urges PM, Cong CMs to take measures for wage support to construction workers New Delhi: Expressing concern over the plight of construction workers after the country-wide lockdown over coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress. DEL46 VIRUS-MHA Coronavirus spreading to family members of foreign returnees: MoS Home Affairs New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged people to abide by government orders issued to contain the spread of coronavirus as the disease is now spreading to family members of foreign returnees.

BOM17 MP-CHOUHAN-LD FLOOR TEST MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test;Cong MLAs absent Bhopal: A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday by voice vote. CAL14 WB-LOCKDOWN-MAMATA Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till Mar 31 Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown in force in Kolkata and other urban areas of West Bengal to the entire state till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

LEGAL LGD3 BCI-VIRUS-LAWYERS APPEAL Coronavirus: BCI writes to PM for minimum allowance to lawyers not well-off financially New Delhi: The Bar Council of India appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to provide Rs 20,000 as minimum subsistence allowance per month to lawyers who are not financially well off so that they can support their families following the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. FOREIGN FGN31 VIRUS-INDIA-LD WHO India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic: WHO Geneva: India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers - smallpox and polio - has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly coronoavirus pandemic that has now claimed nearly 15,000 lives and infected over three lakh others globally, according to a top WHO official.

BUSINESS DEL72 BIZ-FM-INSOLVENCY Govt raises insolvency threshold to Rs 1 cr to help small cos New Delhi: To help small companies facing the threat of defaults due to coronavirus-related lockdown, the government on Tuesday raised the threshold that would trigger insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore from current Rs 1 lakh.

