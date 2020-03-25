Essential commodities to be home delivered in UP: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that vegetables, milk, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to houses of people from Wednesday. "I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don't step out of your houses & maintain social distance," Adityanath told ANI.

"From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to the market to buy essential items," he said. The state government will encourage home delivery hotels and restaurants but will ensure people do not gather at these places.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

