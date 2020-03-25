Left Menu
KTR instructs officials to tackle coronavirus situation proactively

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday gave special instructions to the officials of IT, Industries and MA&UD departments and asked them to tackle coronavirus situations proactively.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 05:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 05:53 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday gave special instructions to the officials of IT, Industries and MA&UD departments and asked them to tackle coronavirus situations proactively. Minister stated that the IT and Industry companies should utilize their CSR funds for activities to prevent coronavirus.

He also instructed the collectors to ensure the home quarantined citizens remain at home and asked them to keep strict surveillance on them, as per an official release. The Minister asked the officials to repair the damaged roads in the cities and municipalities since most of the roads are empty due to lockdown.

He instructed the officials to continue the services of the Annapurna canteen (Rs 5 Meal) and to shift the homeless persons to the night shelters immediately. Earlier, the Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

