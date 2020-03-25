Lockdown: Streets empty, village councils restricting entry of

Sreets in the Nagaland capital were empty on Wednesday on the first day of nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Barring those who were buying essential commodities, people remained indoors and vehicles were off the roads.

Police personnel along with 'Dobashis' have been deployed in strategic locations in the districts to restrict movement of people, except those who are outdoors for purchasing essential commodities and medicines. Personnel on duty were stopping private vehicles and allowing them only after verifying the purpose of their movement.

In the state capital, volunteers of Angami Youth Organisation were also manning important points to prevent people from stepping outide their homes. Many village councils have issued strict orders restricting the entry of people into the villages, and restraining the locals from leaving the area, without the permission of the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has welcomed the decision of the prime minister to announce a lockdown for 21 days to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus. "This decisive action against COVID-19 will break the cycle of infection, Rio tweeted.

"Nagaland will Stay Home and Stay Safe, Rio asserted. PTI NBS MM MM

