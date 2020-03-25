Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 122: State Health Minister
The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 122 after six new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 122 after six new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. "A total of 6 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state today. Five cases were reported in Mumbai and One case was reported in Thane. The total number of positive cases in the state rise to 122," Tope tweeted.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive cases in the country. Meanwhile, the Sangli district administration in Maharashtra has released contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items during the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The police personnel and district administration will be in charge of facilitating delivery for the essential commodities during the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)
