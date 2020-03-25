Left Menu
Chef Floyd Cardoz dead after testing coronavirus positive

  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:45 IST
Noted chef Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on Wednesday. Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said.

He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop. Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.

He had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion - in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland..

