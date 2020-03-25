Left Menu
Provide cash doles to poor in Gujarat, Congress tells govt

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:47 IST
  25-03-2020
The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday demanded cash doles for the poor and smooth supply of essential items as part of efforts to provide relief to people affected by the massive coronavirus-induced lockdown. A delegation of the opposition party met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and discussed issues related to the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and the subsequent lockdown.

The Congress demanded that the poor people be given cash doles and said the government should ensure smooth supply of essential items and make arrangements for return of people of Gujarat stranded in various parts of the country due to the 21-day-long lockdown. Seven leaders of the Congress, including state unit president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, met the chief minister on Wednesday evening, said a statement by the opposition party.

"In the discussion with the chief minister they demanded that cash doles be given to BPL ration card holders as they are able to earn their daily wages due to the 21-day- long lockdown, it said. The state government should ensure that supply of essential commodities continues uninterrupted so that people do not face hardship due to the restrictions, the release said.

Many tourists and pilgrims from Gujarat are stranded at various places, including Haridwar in Uttarakhand, due to the lockdown which has led to disruption of rail, road and air services, the Congress leaders said. The Congress demanded that the state government make arrangements to bring them back to their homes.

The Congress, in a separate release, said that each of their 68 MLAs will give Rs 10 lakh from their MLA grants to fight the coronavirus outbreak. So far, 39 COVID-19 cases have been found in the state, where one person has died due to the disease.

