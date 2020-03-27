Hospitals, medical stores in Thane asked to remain functional

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has directed the registered hospitals, clinics, medical professionals and chemists in the city to remain operational during the ongoing lockdown so that people have easy access to healthcare facilities during this period. In a directive issued on Thursday, civic commissioner Vijay Singhal warned that action would be initiated against such establishments if they are found shut during the period.

According to sources, the warning came after the civic body received several complaints that citizens were facing hardships as several clinics, hospitals and medical shops were found closed. "With a view to curb the spread of COVID-19, it is absolutely essential that these establishments remain open now. If they are found shut, the civic officials have been asked to take action against them," it said.

It would attract action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), it said. The municipal commissioner has been declared as the competent authority to control the spread of COVID-19 following the implementation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak..