Enforce lockdown strictly, PM tells TN CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:44 IST
Enforce lockdown strictly, PM tells TN CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to enforce strictly the three-week national lockdown declared to check the spread of coronavirus and ensure availability of essential commodities for the people, the state government said. In a telephonic conversation, Modi said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and social distancing should be rigidly enforced.

The Prime Minister sought to know from the Chief Minister about the coronavirus preventive measures undertaken by various government departments in the state, an official release said. Palaniswami apprised Modi in detail about the steps being taken continuously by the state government against the contagion.

"Considering public good, the Prime Minister said the prohibitory orders under section 144 should be followed strictly and people should ensure social distancing," the release said. He also said steps should be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities for the people.

"The Chief Minister replied that all these aspects are being fully implemented," the release added. The state government which had initially announced the shutdown till March 31 on Thursday extended it till April 14 in sync with the national lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

