Shah reviews situation in view of lockdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the prevailing situation in the country in the wake of the ongoing 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. At a high-level meeting at the North Block, Shah took stock of the steps taken to provide essential commodities to people during the period.

"Meeting with officials of different departments working in the control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs, MoS @nityanandraibjp, MoS @kishanreddybjp," the minister tweeted in Hindi. The home minister said as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reviewed the situation arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak and steps taken to reach out to the people for their daily needs.

"This is the third review meeting since the nationwide lockdown on March 25 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The Modi government is fully committed to the life, health and safety of every citizen," he said. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers of the home ministry attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

