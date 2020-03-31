Left Menu
Development News Edition

'10 deaf & mute people stuck in lockdown, make video call to sign language experts for help'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:45 IST
'10 deaf & mute people stuck in lockdown, make video call to sign language experts for help'

Knowing no other way to communicate except the sign language, ten deaf and dumb persons from various states have got stuck in Gurgaon amid the coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown, finding it hard to access essentials and often sleeping on empty stomach. But, not to be deterred by their handicaps, a group of four Madhya Pradesh natives first made video calls to two of their acquaintances in Indore, who knew sign language, and explained their plight to them on phone in sign language.

Working for various private firms in Gurgaon, the ten got stuck since the day of 'janata curfew' on March 22 entailing lockdown in the district from the same night. Gurgaon was one of the first seven districts in Haryana, where the state government had ordered shutdown, before imposition of the 21-day lockdown on March 25. The ten include six from Madhya Pradesh, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. After the four MP natives contacted sign language experts, Gyanendra and Monica Purohit, they in turn, contacted this correspondent in Jaipur and arranged a video conference with the four.

“We are stuck. We have very little ration with us, barely enough for one or two days. We have no adequate food, nor sufficient money and this is an unprecedented ordeal for us because we are unable to communicate without sign language,” they told PTI on video calls in sign language, deciphered by the two Indore experts. They said they have survived the ordeal till now on doles by their neighbours, but are unable to do anything for themselves on their own because of the communication barrier. “Someone arranged us food packets a day before yesterday but there is nothing after that. We do not know what will happen because the communication is a major hurdle. We cannot survive for many more days in such situation,” the four MP natives said.

The four MP residents are Amit Kumar Pandey from Rewa, Nitin Singh Rajput and Sandeep Soni from Jabalpur and Rakesh Kumar Navdev Katni. Four of them them are living in rented rooms near Geetanjali Hospital on Rampur Raod in Gurgaon. They knew no one in their neighbourhood who know sign language and could be of some help to them.

“Shops are not nearby and we do not know what will happen to our jobs. We are totally uncertain. We have little money and in this situation, we want to return home in Madhya Pradesh as soon as possible,” they said. After contacting PTI, the two sign language experts circulated the story of the four MP men's plight on social media, which resulted in the message reaching six more similar persons in Gurgaon and they too, in turn, contacted the sign-language experts in Indore.

The six include Devraj Raghuvasnhi and Shailendra from MP, Madan Mohan and Robins from UP, Ramchandra from Rajasthan and Ajay from Uttarakhand. The six are living in different places in Gurgaon. “We are running short of ration. We are helpless and want ration urgently,” said Devraj.

Sign language expert Purohit said there could be more such persons stuck in Gurgaon and elsewhere in the country and the district administration should reach such persons pro-actively to provide them much-needed succour. PTI SDA RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the worlds fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown. Widodos administration has been heavily c...

Pak court exempts Sharif from personal appearance in money laundering case

A Pakistani court has exempted ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment, from personal appearance in a money laundering case. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year. The Lahore Accountabilit...

Indonesia rolls out nearly $25 bln more spending for coronavirus

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday and said an additional 24.9 billion would be spent to cushion its impact on Southeast Asias biggest economy. Widodo said he signed ...

Provide security to doctors, other healthcare providers, HC directs JK Police

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked police to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare providers after reports emerged that some people kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection had misbehaved with medical staff and da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020