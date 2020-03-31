Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra's coronavirus patient count crosses 300

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:03 IST
Maharashtra's coronavirus patient count crosses 300

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra increased by 82 on Tuesday -- highest increase on a single day so far -- and reached 302, a health official said. Fifty-nine of the new cases were from Mumbai. However, according officials, the sudden increase showed because there was some glitch in counting of cases in Mumbai in the last four-five days, and the accurate tally was compiled on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on the other hand, said the sudden jump in the number of patients was because number of testing facilities has gone up. Besides, more and more people were recovering too, he added. Of the 82 new patients who tested positive on Tuesday, 59 were from Mumbai city alone, while 13 were from neighbouring Thane district, five from Pune, three from Ahmednagar and two from Buldhana, said the official.

Archana Patil, director of the Public Health Department, said due to some glitch in computation, many cases were not reported in the last four-five days, and therefore there was a sudden increase on Tuesday. "Mumbai city's figures come from local authorities while rest of the figures are compiled by the state health department. There was some error in counting and reporting of Mumbais figures since March 27. As they were unable to tally the figures, it was decided not to mention them in the official communication," she told PTI over phone.

Hence, all 82 persons had not tested positive within a single day, she said. Of the 302 patients in the state, 151 are from Mumbai city, while 48 are from Pune and rural areas. There are 36 positive patients in Thane region and 25 from Sangli district, the official said.

Nagpur has 16 positive patients while Ahmednagar and Yavatmal have eight and four COVID-19 positive patients, respectively. Buldana has three people while Satara and Kolhapur have two patients each. The other districts such as Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Jalgaon and Nashik have reported one person each testing positive for COVID-19, the official said.

So far, 10 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, but at the same time, 39 others have been discharged after recovery. "After the state identified two areas as hotspots for coronavirus infection, the total number of people hospitalised as a precautionary measure reached 406," said the official.

The state has put 23,913 people in home quarantine while 1,434 are in institutional quarantine. As many as 6,331 samples were tested and 5,780 tested negative for coronavirus infection, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans issuing tourist visa to foreign Tablighi activists

The government has decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken after it was found that about 2,100 foreigners have come...

India drives into BS-VI era with air pollution control in mind

India is all set to enter the strict BS-VI emission era from Tuesday midnight with Indian automobile industry pumping in around Rs 70,0000 crore in the last four years to upgrade its technology. While auto companies put in around Rs 40,000 ...

UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours. As of 5pm 1600 GMT on 30 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died, th...

Russia expands lockdown as deputies rush through coronavirus legislation

Russia on Tuesday expanded a lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak as parliament rushed to approve tough penalties for violating quarantine rules and spreading false information. Out of 85 regions of the worlds largest country by landma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020