PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:24 IST
Biggest jump in COVID-19 cases, count reaches 1,834; death toll rises to 41: Health Min

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,834 in the country on Wednesday, registering the biggest single-day jump, while the death toll rose to 41, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,649, while 143 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

In a data updated at 19.30 pm, it said three fresh deaths were reported — one from West Bengal and two from Uttar Pradesh. Till Wednesday night Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Telangana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each. The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 302 followed by Kerala with 241 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234 so far.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152. Uttar Pradesh has reported 103 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 101 and in Telangana to 96. Rajasthan has reported 93 cases, Andhra Pradesh 83, Gujarat 82 , Jammu and Kashmir 62 while Madhya Pradesh has 66 positive patients so far.

Punjab has reported 42 cases, while 43  COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of cases have risen to 37 in West Bengal. Bihar has 23 while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far. Goa has reported five coronavirus cases. Odisha has four cases each while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each.

