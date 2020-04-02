PM greets people on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram

"Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram," Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

