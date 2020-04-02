PM extended all help to states to combat COVID-19: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended all help to the states in the fight against COVID-19. Chief Ministers of some states got the opportunity to speak during the video-conference with the Prime Minister.

Jharkhand will put its points when it gets an opportunity, he said. "During the conference matters like making available medical items for health workers, and the issue of financial assistance were discussed, an official release quoting Soren said.

The Prime Minister spoke about providing resources pertaining to the medical needs and also advised the states that they can import health items from anywhere, Soren added. Health Minister Banna Gupta, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Principal Secretary to CM, Rajiv Arun Ekka and Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni were present during the video-conference.PTI PVR SNS SNS

