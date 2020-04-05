Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Dr Dangs Lab to launch India's first drive through testing centre

From Monday, Dr Dangs Lab, one of the private labs in the country, will launch India's first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:41 IST
COVID-19: Dr Dangs Lab to launch India's first drive through testing centre
A visual of the Dr Dangs Lab in Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey From Monday, Dr Dangs Lab, one of the private labs in the country, will launch India's first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

"This initiative is India's first-ever drive-through sample collection service for COVID-19. It is being started keeping in mind maximum safety and minimum exposure that is there for the patient and the medical staff while collecting samples. The sample collection officer would be wearing all the required personal protective equipment to maintain the highest levels of infection control and the swabs will be obtained through the car window with the patient sitting in the car," Dr Arjun Dang, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Dr Dangs Lab told ANI here. He said, "In the heart of west Punjabi Bagh central market, we started the drive-through service, where all bookings are taken by prior appointments, including the number of the vehicle they will be coming by, that needs to be done on the website."

People can approach the testing facility by booking through Dr Dangs website and give any government identity as proof along with a doctor's prescription for a COVID-19 test. "Three things are mandatory before your booking is confirmed. First one is a government ID. It could be an Aadhaar card or a passport with address proof. Second is the doctor's prescription, mentioning the doctor's registration number and also that they advice COVID-19 test. The third is completely filled patient pro forma," he added.

Testing is offered for the government-mandated price of Rs 4500 and a 20-minute slot will be given to every car that books the drive-through process. Once drive-through is done, there will be a confirmation call and the patient will get a PDF with all the instructions. No public vehicles or two-wheelers are allowed.

The entire process will take 8-10 minutes and reports will be emailed or can be accessed on the website within 24-36 hours of sample collection. The CEO remarked that he got impressed with the drive-through model abroad and its successful implementation. "I got inspiration from countries abroad which have used it as a very successful model and what inspired majorly is that people have apprehensions while getting a home collection done. What we have is seamless and very safe with minimum exposure to virus transmission," he said.

Dr Dangs lab will follow digital modes of payment and will not accept cash, thereby minimising contact. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Khatlon win as Tajikistan league season starts on time

Ehson Boboev scored in stoppage time to give Khatlon a 2-1 win over Istaravshan on Sunday as Tajikistans league season kicked off on schedule despite most football around the world being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match ...

U.S. braces for 'hardest, saddest' week as coronavirus deaths surpass 9,300

The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors calling for a national stay-at-home order. New York, the hardest-h...

Indians light lamps to challenge darkness of coronavirus crisis

Millions of Indians switched off their lights and came out onto their balconies and doorsteps with lamps, candles and flashlights on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis call to challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisi...

Asha Bhosle urges people to contribute Rs 100 to PM-Cares Fund

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday appealed to people to make a contribution of Rs 100 to the PM-CARES Fund and help the country in its fight against coronavirus. While speaking to ANI, the Padma Vibhushan awardee started address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020