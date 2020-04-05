HIGHLIGHTS AT 10.30 PM

These are the top stories at 10.30 pm: NATION DEL128 2NDLDALL VIRUS Govt asks districts to ensure pharma units work seamlessly; 8 Malaysians caught trying to leave India New Delhi: The government on Sunday directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines, while the education minister said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on April 14 after a review of the coronavirus threat in an indication that the 21-day lockdown could be lifted as scheduled. DEL133 VIRUS-PM-2NDLD LIGHTS Battle against coronavirus: Millions of Indians respond to PM's appeal; light candles, diyas to show collective resolve New Delhi: Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture.

DEL81 VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-PACKAGE Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources New Delhi: The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Sunday. DEL127 VIRUS-MUSLIM-CIVILSERVANT-APPEAL Muslim civil servants ask community members to ‘act responsibly’, urge media to ‘cooperate’ New Delhi: Invoking the sayings of Prophet Mohammed, a group of Muslim civil servants have appealed to the members of the community to act responsibly and stand out as examples for fellow citizens in the fight against coronavirus.

DEL106 VIRUS-RAIL-VENTILATOR Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory that could save thousands of lives at a time the country is grappling with a shortage of the medical equipment in its fight against coronavirus. DEL101 VIRUS-VHP-TABLIGHI JAMAAT Ban Tablighi Jamaat and its Markaz: VHP New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a complete ban on the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz on Sunday, after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

CAL7 AR-LOCKDOWN- TRUCKER Muslim truckers 'beaten up' in Arunachal; concern over supplies of essential items Itanagar: Several truckers, belonging to the Muslim community, were allegedly beaten up in Arunachal Pradesh, following which they fled to neighbouring Assam, leaving their vehicles behind, officials said on Sunday. DEL87 CONG-MOILY-LD INTERVEW Govt made 'grave mistake' by not taking states into confidence on lockdown: Moily New Delhi: The Centre made a "grave mistake" by announcing the lockdown without taking the states into confidence and it should now spell out its plan after the 21-day period ends to avoid "chaos", Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Sunday. By Asim Kamal MDS14 TN-VIRUS-MALAYASIANS 10 Malaysian Jamaat meet attendees offloaded from flight Chennai: As many as 10 Malaysian attendees of a recent Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi were on Sunday offloaded from a special chartered flight to Malaysia from here, officials said.

MDS23 KA-VIRUS-HOUSING COMPLEX QUARANTINED Housing complex quarantined after resident tests positive Mangaluru: An entire residential complex at Thokkottu in Dakshina Kannada district has been quarantined and the town sealed since Saturday evening after a 52-year-old man, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus, police said. DEL108 VIRUS-MAN-CYCLE-MADADGAAR Man sets out on 2100-km cycle journey to meet ailing father, CRPF lends him help Jammu/New Delhi: With the country in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, 30-year-old Arif had only way to meet his ailing father: cycle 2100 km from Mumbai to Jammu's Rajouri district, where the 60-year-old lives in a remote village along the Line of Control.

FOREIGN FGN42 VIRUS-PAK-JAMAAT Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members tested coronavirus positive in Pak's Punjab Lahore: Over 300 Tablighi Jamaat members have been tested coronavirus positive till Sunday in Pakistan's Punjab province, amid efforts by authorities to track down and quarantine thousands of people who attended a massive congregation of the Islamic group last month. By M Zulqernain FGN17 VIRUS-TRUMP-MODI Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis Washington: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis. By Lalit K Jha..

