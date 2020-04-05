MP: People switch off lights, light diyas

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus, many people in Bhopal and other places in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday switched off lights of their homes and lit up oil lamps and candles for nine minutes. During this period, candlelight vigil, Madhya Pradesh witnessed 2400 MW drop in the power demand.

"The power demand dropped by 2400 MW during the nine- minute candlelight vigil across Madhya Pradesh. It was handled efficiently through the planned power generation strategy by the state-owned hydel and thermal power stations," Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company managing director P.A.R. Bende told PTI in Jabalpur.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard.

At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and the National Anthem were also played. In cities like Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and other towns, a large number of people participated in this campaign.

Those residing in BJP state headquarters in Arera Colony area light up diyas (lamps) after switching off the lights. At some places, people also raised the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. They also used conch and bells while firecrackers were burst at some places.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his family members, also lit up lamps after switching off the lights at his residence on Link Road. In a message, he said that the collective resolve shown by the people of the country will defeat the coronavirus.

State Governor Lalji Tandon also lit up the lamps at Raj Bhawan, said an official. Ramesh Nandanwar, a resident of Bhopal's Bhimsen Joshi apartment in Saket Nagar locality, said many residents of the campus switched off the lights and lit up either lamps, candles or used flashlights of their mobile phones from the balconies to display the support to the country's collective resolve to the defeat coronavirus.

Rajendra Mishra, a resident of Jabalpur's Civil Line area, said, "We lit up the candles as this nine-minute vigil called by Modi is the expression of unity, solidarity, commitment, devotion and resolve to come out of this pandemic victorious by marching towards light by defeating the darkness of COVID-19". Ajay Agrawal, a resident of Gwalior's Purushottam Vihar, said he lit up lamps along with his family members to dispel darkness and to express hope that the country will soon come out of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.