Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almora resident tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of Almora, who had recently attended a Jamaat, has tested positive for COVID-19 informed Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health).

ANI | Almora (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:19 IST
Almora resident tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A resident of Almora, who had recently attended a Jamaat, has tested positive for COVID-19 informed Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health). The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 27.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured or discharged or migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19 : PM Modi makes 5 appeals to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made five appeals to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in a bid to support the countrys fight against coronavirus. While addressing the party workers, PM Modi said, Ensure food for the poor, sh...

Japan to declare state of emergency for about a month - PM

Japan is to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus, the prime minister said, with the government preparing a stimulus package to soften the economic blow. More th...

Siddaramaiah urges K'taka CM to announce special package to

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to announce a special package to help farmers, agriculture labourers and also working class in various sectors who are affected by the lockdown. S...

US-based PE funds may reconsider investment plans in India this year: Anarock

US-based private equity funds, which have pumped in USD 5.7 billion in Indian real estate sector since 2015, may reconsider their investment plans for this calendar year due to severe economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in America,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020