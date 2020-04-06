Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia and Saudi 'very close' to oil deal, Moscow envoy says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:34 IST
Russia and Saudi 'very close' to oil deal, Moscow envoy says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia and Russia are close to a deal on oil output cuts to reduce a global glut, a top Russian oil negotiator said on Monday, but details such as how to share out production curbs remained unclear ahead of talks planned for later this week. A supply deal between OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group is known as OPEC+, that had propped up oil prices for three years collapsed in March, while the coronavirus hammered demand.

Riyadh and Moscow blamed each other for the failure and launched a battle for market share, sending oil prices to their lowest in two decades that has strained budgets of oil-producing nations and hurt higher-cost producers in the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he had brokered a deal with Moscow and Riyadh. But initial plans for an OPEC+ meeting on Monday were delayed, with two OPEC sources saying a video conference would now be held at 1400 GMT on Thursday.

"I think the whole market understands that this deal is important and it will bring lots of stability, so much important stability to the market, and we are very close," Kirill Dmitriev, one of Moscow's top oil negotiators who also heads Russian's sovereign wealth fund, told CNBC. Dmitriev was the first to make a public declaration last month about the need for an enlarged supply pact, potentially involving producers outside the OPEC+ group.

Trump has said a deal could see cuts of 10% to 15% of global supply, although analysts say even such a huge reduction would still not solve the immediate problem of oversupply which by some estimates has crashed by 20% to 30%. Russia and Saudi Arabia have long been frustrated that curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others have left a gap that has been filled by shale oil firms in the United States, which became the world's biggest producer.

Producers also differ over the level from which they should make any output cuts. Riyadh, with by far the world's biggest reserve of extra capacity, has insisted it will no longer carry what it considers an unfair burden of cuts. Russia President Vladimir Putin has said the base should be production levels in the first quarter.

In its race for secure a bigger share of the market after the OPEC+ deal fell apart, Saudi Arabia raised its crude output to 12.3 million bpd on April 1 and said it planned to export to more than 10 million bpd starting from April. An OPEC source said the base was "negotiable", adding every producer faced the same threat that the world's oil storage capacity was fast reaching a limit.

"The cliff is visible to everyone," the source added. OPEC member Iraq said on Sunday any new deal needed support from major producers from outside OPEC+, such as the United States, Canada, and Norway.

Antitrust laws prohibit oil producers in the United States from taking steps to push up oil prices. But curbing output would be legal if state regulators or the federal government set lower production levels, antitrust experts said. The U.S. authorities have yet to indicate what, if any, action it might take. Trump said on Sunday he could slap "very substantial tariffs" on oil imports if prices stayed low, but he also said he did not expect this would be needed.

In rare moves, Canada and Norway have signaled their willingness to curtail production. After Thursday's scheduled OPEC+ talks, G20 energy ministers and members of some other international organizations will hold a video conference, hosted by Saudi Arabia, on Friday, a senior Russian source told Reuters, as part of the efforts to get the United States involved in a new deal on production cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Britain committed to continuing talks with EU - PM's spokesman

Britain is absolutely committed to continuing negotiations with the European Union on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that the government did not intend to extend the transit...

JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBCs Ill Go to You When the Weather Is Nice has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young. , ., 9 30 pic.twitter.comsIp4b6Eo1G jtbclove jtbclov...

US STOCKS-Futures jump on hopes of slowdown in coronavirus cases

U.S. stock index futures jumped nearly 4 on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. New York, the countrys biggest hot spot, reported on ...

India needs greater access to US market to curb coronavirus-induced export contraction: IACC

India needs greater access to the US market to tie down its export contraction, with the coronavirus pandemic causing massive supply disruptions that will have bearing on the contracts entered into between the governments and private sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020