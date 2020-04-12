Left Menu
Health News Roundup: U.S logs highest coronavirus death toll; UK coronavirus death toll nears 10,000 and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

In a grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. The grim milestone was reached as President Donald Trump mulled over when the country, which has registered more than half a million infections, might begin to see a return to normality.

UK coronavirus death toll nears 10,000 as the minister says PM Johnson must rest

Britain's COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while one senior minister said Prime Minister Boris Johnson will need time off as he recovers from being seriously ill with the virus. Britain has now reported 9,875 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth-highest national number globally. Saturday's increase was the second day running that the number of deaths had increased by more than 900.

Coronavirus fight is a marathon, not a sprint, top British doctor says

The fight against the novel coronavirus is a marathon, not a sprint and lifting the lockdown may involve drugs and not just vaccines, the medical director of England's national health service said on Saturday. NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis said vaccines were not the only component of an exit strategy from lockdown.

Another 103 sailors from U.S. carrier test positive for coronavirus

Another 103 crew members on the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases from the ship to 550. In a statement on its website, the Navy said 92% of the carrier's crew members had been tested for the virus, with 550 positive and 3,673 negative results. It said 3,696 sailors had moved ashore.

Mexico registers 4,219 cases of coronavirus and 273 deaths: health ministry

Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths, the health ministry said.

New coronavirus cases double to 99 in mainland China as imported infections jump to record

Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections on April 11, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released on Sunday showed. In addition, highlighting another major source of risk newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63 on April 11, from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC).

WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge. South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus may have been "reactivated" rather than the patients being re-infected.

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129: RKI

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 on Sunday to 120,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday and marked the second decline after four days of increases.

The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673. U.S. CDC reports 492,416 coronavirus cases, 18,559 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 492,416 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 33,251 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 1,989 to 18,559. The numbers updated by the CDC on Saturday are not confirmed by the U.S. state and territorial health departments and will be modified when the tally is updated on Monday.

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths

Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the southeast Asian nation's toll to 38. Two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Latest News

Rajasthan records 51 more cases of coronavirus

Jaipur, Apr 12 PTI&#160;Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the states tally to 751, an official said. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.&#160; As many as 51 new cases have come up today in ...

Coronavirus will dominate agenda of Germany's EU presidency -minister

The coronavirus outbreak will dominate the agenda of the European Union when Germany takes over the rotating council presidency in the second half of this year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote in an opinion article. Maas has been o...

Mother-daughter duo drown in J-K's Doda

A mother-daughter duo drowned in a fast flowing stream in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district, police said on Sunday. Zarina 17 accidentally fell into the stream while crossing it at Chilli-Pingal village. Her mother Sam...

After 6 years, gold ETFs witness inflows in 2019-20 amid virus volatility

Investors infused over Rs 1,600 crore in gold exchange-traded funds ETFs in 2019-20, after pulling out money for the last six financial years, as the coronavirus outbreak spurred safe-haven buying. Given the threat posed by the coronavir...
