Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 20,500 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:29 IST
With 20,500 coronavirus deaths, U.S. spends Easter Sunday on lockdown

Americans spent Sunday on lockdown as the U.S. toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,500 deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases over the Easter weekend. With most of the country under stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the disease, many turned to online church services to mark the holiest day in the Christian calendar.

"Future generations will look back on this as the long Lent of 2020, a time when disease and death suddenly darkened the whole earth," Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles wrote to priests and parishioners nationwide, urging them to hold steadfast. "Our churches may be closed but Christ is not quarantined and his Gospel is not in chains." The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row, the largest number in and around New York City. Even that is viewed as understated, as New York is still figuring out how best to include a surge in deaths at home in its official statistics. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

As the death toll has mounted, President Donald Trump mulled over when the country might begin to see a return to normality. His administration sees May 1 as a target date for relaxing the stay-at-home restrictions, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday. But he cautioned that it was still too early to say that target would be met.

"We see light at the end of the tunnel," Hahn told ABC's "This Week," adding, "Public safety and the welfare of the American people has to come first. That has to ultimately drive these decisions" The top U.S. infectious disease expert said he was cautiously optimistic that some of the country is starting to see a turnaround in the fight against the outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed to the New York metropolitan area, which had its highest daily death toll last week alongside a decrease in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and the need to intubate critically ill patients. "Not only is it flat, it's starting to turn the corner," Fauci said on Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Once you turn that corner, hopefully you'll see a very sharp decline and then you can start thinking about how we can keep it that way and prevent it from resurging," he said. The Trump administration renewed talk of quickly reopening the economy after an influential university research model cut its U.S. mortality forecasts to 60,000 deaths by Aug. 4, down from at least 100,000, assuming social-distancing measures stay.

However, new government data shows a summer surge in infections if stay-at-home orders are lifted after only 30 days, according to projections first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by a Department of Homeland Security official. https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/0100B5K8423/index.html

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UAE's MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries not responding to evacuation requests

Abu Dhabi UAE, April 12 ANIWAM United Arab Emirates UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labour relations with partner countries. A Ministry off...

This is extremely frustrating and hurtful: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of what was supposed to be, for a change, a fairly busy international calendar for Zimbabwe, and premier batsman Brendan Taylor has called it extremely frustrating and hurtful times. They dont get t...

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against artificial means of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London clubs supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the ...

Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020