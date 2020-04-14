Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier dies after contracting virus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 01:17 IST
U.S. sailor from coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier dies after contracting virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after warning his crew would die unnecessarily unless strong action was taken. The sailor, the first active-duty U.S. service member to die from coronavirus complications, was admitted to intensive care on April 9 after being found unresponsive in his quarters. The sailor had tested positive exactly two weeks ago on March 30, the Navy said.

"I am keenly aware of the dedication and commitment of our Sailors and Marines in service to our Nation – in war, peace, and this unfamiliar time of COVID-19," acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said in a statement, adding that he would support their efforts and safety. So far, about 12% of the Theodore Roosevelt's crew of 4,800 have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus - in one of the most visible demonstrations of how the pandemic is affecting the U.S. military.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said four additional sailors from the nuclear-powered carrier had been taken to the hospital to be monitored and were in stable condition. The official said that of the 585 personnel on the carrier who had been tested, 428 were asymptomatic while the remainder had shown symptoms.

'SAILORS DO NOT NEED TO DIE' Late last month the aircraft carrier's commander, Captain Brett Crozier, called on Navy leadership to evacuate the vast majority of the crew and to clean the ship in a letter that leaked to the public - embarrassing the Navy.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset - our sailors," Crozier wrote. That letter by Crozier, which was obtained by a number of news outlets, set in motion a series of events that led to Crozier's firing and the resignation last week of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Modly's resignation followed mounting backlash for his firing and ridiculing Crozier. The Navy this week is expected to release the results of an investigation into the events surrounding the letter, and officials have not ruled out reinstating Crozier, who is seen as a hero by the ship's crew, as captain of the carrier.

The Navy has carried out much of what Crozier had been calling for. About 4,000 sailors have been moved from the carrier to facilities in Guam, where the ship has been docked after the number of cases started increasing. Modly's resignation highlighted the U.S. military's struggle to meet increasingly competing priorities: maintaining readiness for conflict and safeguarding service members as the virus spreads globally.

The episode deepened upheaval in Navy leadership. The Navy's last secretary was fired in November over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct. The Navy SEAL had won the support of President Donald Trump. In a sign of the impact the virus was having on the Navy, it announced on Monday that another aircraft carrier strike group, the Harry S. Truman, would remain at sea, after completing a deployment in the Middle East, rather than coming into port to protect sailors from getting coronavirus.

"In the face of COVID-19, we need to protect our most valuable asset, our people, by keeping the ship out to sea," Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, commander U.S. Second Fleet, said in a statement. An update would be provided to the crew and their families in about three weeks. Sailors assigned to four carriers, including the Roosevelt, have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

American football-XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus

The XFL, a reboot of the 2001 league of the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday a month after it had to cancel the remainder of its inaugural season because of the coronavirus outbreak. The brainchild of Vince Mc...

IMF to provide debt relief for 25 countries to help them address pandemic

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it would provide immediate debt service relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus their scarce resources on fighting the coronaviru...

Governors of California, Oregon, and Washington make deal to reopen economies

The governors of three U.S. West Coast states, California, Oregon and Washington, said on Monday they had reached an agreement to work together to reopen their economies and lift health restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic eases.The gov...

Canada's Quebec to ramp up inspections of homes for elderly after 31 die in Montreal facility

The Quebec government on Monday said it was putting the safety and general conditions of the provinces 2,600 long-term care and nursing home facilities under the microscope following the deaths of 31 people in a single home for the elderly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020