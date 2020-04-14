Trump told Putin U.S. is ready to send Russia equipment for coronavirus fight - Ifax cites Lavrov

Trump told Putin U.S. is ready to send Russia equipment for coronavirus fight - Ifax cites LavrovReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:20 IST
President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States is ready to send equipment to Russia to fight coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.
Lavrov said that Russia would consider sending more equipment to the United States, a move it made late last month, if requested to do so, the Tass news agency reported.
