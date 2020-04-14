Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's ITV under fire over presenter's 5G-coronavirus comments

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:07 IST
Britain's ITV under fire over presenter's 5G-coronavirus comments
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's biggest free-to-air broadcaster ITV came under fire on Tuesday after one of its leading presenters said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not.

Some telecoms masts in Britain were attacked and engineers abused as the conspiracy theory, which scientists, phone companies and the government say is completely untrue and without any basis in fact, spread across social media. "What I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true," Eamonn Holmes, a veteran presenter on ITV, said on 'This Morning' on Monday.

"It's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative," he said. Britain's media regulator Ofcom said it had received 419 complaints following the comment and was assessing the programme in question as a priority.

Holmes on Tuesday sought to clarify his comments, saying there was no connection between the national health crisis and 5G and to suggest otherwise was wrong and possibly dangerous. "Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that," he said on This Morning. "However, many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that's simply what I was trying to impart yesterday."

British broadcasters such as ITV, the BBC and Comcasts's Sky are regulated by Ofcom in order to guarantee that they meet certain standards. Britain's cabinet officer minister, Michael Gove, and senior health officials have described the 5G conspiracy theory as dangerous fake news that could threaten connectivity at a time when it is needed more than ever.

"The idea that COVID-19 is caused by 5G mobile phone signals is complete rubbish," said Simon Clarke, an expert in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading. Telecoms companies including the biggest EE have said staff have been abused and services disrupted following an arson attack at a tower in Birmingham in central England and other attacks around the country.

Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile operator, has described it as a matter of national security. UK boss Nick Jeffery described his engineers as heroes and urged people not to spread "utterly baseless" stories online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Activist Gautam Navlakha surrenders before NIA

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, on Tuesday surrendered before the National Investigation Agency NIA in the national capital.The Supreme Court had earlier granted time to Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to ...

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Decision to extend lockdown taken to protect lives of people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country. Praising the decisions taken by the gov...

Bangladesh unions urge government to act as garment workers lose jobs

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - At least 10,000 garment workers have been sacked in Bangladesh as Western brands hit by coronavirus lockdowns cancel orders, union leaders said on Tuesday, urging the government t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020