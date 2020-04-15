Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York sues Trump administration over coronavirus sick leave rules

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:55 IST
New York sues Trump administration over coronavirus sick leave rules

New York's attorney general on Tuesday sued the Trump administration over a federal rule that she says illegally limits paid sick leave for workers affected by the coronavirus.

Attorney General Letitia James said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that the Department of Labor rule unveiled this month "conflicts with the plain language and purpose" of the coronavirus relief law passed by Congress in March. The Department of Labor could not immediately be reached for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month signed legislation intended to provide relief to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to help combat the economic fallout from the disease. It included a requirement that workers unable to work because of the virus receive paid sick leave. The law covers people who become sick themselves or who must care for family members.

James said in Tuesday's lawsuit that the labor department regulation conflicts with the law by stating that an employer does not have to provide paid sick leave if the employer determines there is no work for an employee, and by excluding an overly broad category of healthcare workers from receiving leave. She also alleged that the rules unlawfully require that employers consent to leave taken for intermittent periods of time, rather than continuously, and that employees provide documentation to support their requests for leave.

The lawsuit seeks a court order setting aside the rule. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

99-year-old WWII vet beats coronavirus in Brazil

A 99-year-old World War II veteran in Brazil was released from hospital with military honours Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta, who served in the Brazilian artillery in Africa during World War II, was...

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the worldTrump told a press con...

U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff

The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly 10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress approved the money late last month and the department ...

Armed men board vessel in Gulf of Oman - UKMTO

Armed men boarded a vessel at anchor in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations UKMTO said.The vessel is now reported to be at anchor approx. 3nm nautical miles off Ras Al Kuh, in vicinity of 25-48N 057-14E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020