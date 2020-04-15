Saudi king approves more measures to help private sector with coronavirus impact

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has approved an additional package of measures to help the private sector deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus, state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The package aims to provide liquidity to the private sector and will include exemptions, relief measures as well as accelerating payment of dues, it added without giving further details.

