Trump says he favors adding money for hospitals in small business coronavirus aid bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was in favor of adding money for hospitals in the next congressional bill designed to help fund small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans say the next coronavirus response bill should simply add $250 billion to the small business program to help preserve businesses and jobs.

