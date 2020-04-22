U.S. says review of WHO will assess if the body is run in the way it should be

U.S. says review of WHO will assess if the body is run in the way it should beReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:49 IST
The United States will assess whether the World Health Organization (WHO) is being run in the way that it should be as Washington conducts a review following President Donald Trump paused U.S. funding to the global body, USAID's Acting Administrator John Barsa said on Wednesday.
Washington was also looking for alternative partners outside the WHO to carry out work such as vaccines and that the part of U.S. review was about evaluating the availability of new partners, Barsa told a news conference at the U.S. State Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Trump says US putting 'hold' on funding to World Health Organization.