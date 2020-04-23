Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. coronavirus deaths top 47,000 after near-record increase on previous day -Reuters tally

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 03:19 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. coronavirus deaths top 47,000 after near-record increase on previous day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 47,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number the previous day, according to a Reuters tally. A University of Washington model https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths by Aug. 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, U.S. deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.

The first U.S. coronavirus death occurred weeks earlier than previously believed, according to California county health officials who saved tissue samples for weeks until they could be tested. The first U.S. death was on Feb. 6, instead of Feb. 29, they reported. In the weeks since, the U.S. death toll has soared to the highest in the world.

U.S. deaths totaled 47,050 on Wednesday, with the day's count about 1,800 and some states have yet to report. U.S. deaths increased by 2,792 on Tuesday alone, just shy of a peak of 2,806 deaths in a single day on April 15. New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported 474 new deaths on Wednesday, the smallest increase since April 1. Some nearby states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported record single-day deaths tolls on Tuesday.

Health officials have said that deaths are a lagging indicator of the outbreak, coming weeks after patients fall sick, and do not mean stay-at-home restrictions are failing to slow the spread of the virus. The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at over 830,000. Cases rose 20,000 so far on Wednesday and were on track to continue the slow but steady decline seen throughout April.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps taken by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states, including Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, to start reopening their economies despite warnings of a potential fresh surge of coronavirus infections. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK to test prevalence of COVID-19 in general population

Britains government plans to test a sample of 20,000 English households for COVID-19 in the coming weeks to try to establish how far the disease has spread across the country.Health minister Matt Hancock - who has faced criticism over limit...

Trump signs executive order suspending immigration

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.This would ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for...

Under pressure, Harvard says it will reject US relief aid

Harvard University has announced that it will turn down USD 8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive. It followed simila...

Golf-Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning confirmed for charity match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month, media company Turner Sports announced on Wednesday. The Match Champions for Charity is coming soon excl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020