Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus death toll expected to reach 50,000 on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:31 IST
U.S. coronavirus death toll expected to reach 50,000 on Friday

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, doubling in 10 days and the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

About 875,000 Americans have contracted the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, and on average about 2,000 have died every day this month, according to a Reuters tally. The true number of cases is thought to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials has limited testing capacity.

Deaths are also likely higher, as most states only count hospital and nursing home victims and not those who died at home. About 40% of the deaths have happened in New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Michigan and Massachusetts. When U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 50,000, fatalities would exceed the total number of American lives lost in the 1950-53 Korea War - 36,516. The total would also exceed deaths from the seasonal flu in seven out of nine recent seasons, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/past-seasons.html.

Flu deaths range from a low of 12,000 in 2011-2012 to a high of 61,000 lives lost in the 2017-2018 season. Coronavirus deaths in the United States fall far short of the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and killed 675,000 Americans, according to the CDC.

Globally, coronavirus has claimed nearly 190,000 lives since the outbreak began in China late last year. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has twice as many deaths as the next hardest-hit countries of Italy at 25,549, Spain at 22,157 and France at 21,856. Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks ninth based on deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has 1.5 deaths per 10,000 people. Belgium ranks first at over five deaths per 10,000 people, followed by Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

Unprecedented stay-at-home orders issued to try to curb the spread of the virus have hammered the economy, with the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits over the last five weeks soaring to 26.5 million. While some states have said they plan to begin reopening their economies over the coming weeks, health experts and some governors have warned that a premature easing of restrictions on movement could trigger a surge in new cases.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey this month found that a bipartisan majority of Americans want to continue to shelter in place to protect themselves from the coronavirus, despite the impact on the economy.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Grateful to SC for upholding constitutional right to report, broadcast: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that he is deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding his constitutional right to report and broadcast, and for granting him protection from arrest in connection with several ...

FEATURE-Warming climate and Arctic gas push threaten Russia's reindeer herders

By Alec Luhn YAMAL-NENETS AUTONOMOUS DISTRICT, Russia, April 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The flare stack at the Yarudeiskoye gas well burns brightly through the long Arctic night, lighting up the treeless tundra in northern Russia as co...

Lockdown: Machine makes 1,000 rotis an hour for needy in Noida

A roti-machine that makes 1,000 pieces of the flat-bread every hour has ensured that the needy here do not go hungry during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, officials said. Installed at a community kitchen in Bhangel village, the machine hel...

Indian women's tour of England postponed as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020