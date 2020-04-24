Left Menu
Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:04 IST
Poland extends school lockdown until May 24
Poland's government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.

Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possible to allow some educational establishments to offer daycare for children, but gave no further details.

Previously the education system lockdown had been planned to last until April 26.

