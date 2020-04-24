Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments "dangerous", doctors say

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:25 IST
Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments "dangerous", doctors say
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested scientists should investigate inserting the cleaning agent into the body as a way to cure COVID-19. "(This is an) absolutely dangerous crazy suggestion" said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia.

"You may not die of COVID-19 after injecting disinfectant, but only because you may already be dead from the injection," Trump said at his daily media briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them clear the disease.

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?" he said. "It would be interesting to check that." Parastou Donyai, director of pharmacy practice and a professor of social and cognitive pharmacy at the University of Reading, said Trump's comments were shocking and unscientific.

He said people worried about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes should seek help from a qualified doctor or pharmacist, and "not take unfounded and off-the-cuff comments as actual advice". Robert Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and a former U.S. labor secretary, added on Twitter: "Trump's briefings are actively endangering the public's health. Please don't drink disinfectant".

Reading's Donyai said previous comments by Trump had already been linked to people self-administering medicines or other products in ways that make them poisonous. "We have already seen people mistakenly poisoning themselves by taking chloroquine when their hopes were raised by unscientific comments," he said.

Reckitt Benckiser, which manufacturers household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol, issued a statement on Friday warning people not to ingest or inject its products.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Gang making fake curfew passes busted in Punjab, 9 arrested

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in making fake curfew passes in the states Hoshiarpur district for stranded migrant labourers and arrested nine people in this connection. The gang has already tra...

World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. not involved

Global leaders joined the World Health Organization WHO on Friday to launch an initiative to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Com...

Jiashankar discusses coronavirus crisis with Qatari FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, during which he thanked the latter for taking care of Indian community during coronavirus crisis. A...

NCLT asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to file reply on Centre's plea seeking management control

The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday asked Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited to file its reply on a petition by the Central government seeking a change in the facilitys management and appoint 15 nominees as administrators. The tribunal ask...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020