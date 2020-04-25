Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Polish league sets May 29 as date for re-start

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:08 IST
Soccer-Polish league sets May 29 as date for re-start
Top-flight teams in Germany and Austria have already begun training for a potential re-start but say a starting date still depends on approval from their respective governments. Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland's professional football league said it intends to re-start matches on May 29 and complete the season by July 19 after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gave the go-ahead on Saturday for games to be played without spectators. In doing so, Poland became one of the first European countries to give a date for the resumption of the season which has been on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top-flight teams in Germany and Austria have already begun training for a potential re-start but say a starting date still depends on approval from their respective governments. Poland, which has reported 11,067 cases and 499 deaths, started relaxing some curbs earlier in April. It has reopened forests and parks and eased rules on the number of customers in shops and on Saturday also announced the opening of outdoor sports areas.

"This is excellent news," said Marcin Animucki, president of the league which is known as the Ekstraklasa. "The government's consent to resume training gives us a chance to implement the plan we have been working on for the last four weeks. "If there are no unexpected problems, and the health situation in the country allows it, after passing the preparation period the league could start on 29 May."

He added that the European soccer body UEFA had recommended that the season finishes by July 20. The statement also laid out a plan for the resumption of activities which it said had been approved by the government.

It said that players and coaching staff at each club had already started a 14-day period of isolation and daily reporting aimed at detecting possible symptoms. It said that teams could start training on May 4, in small groups, and full team training would begin after one week. On May 27-28, there would be testing of players, coaching staff and referees with matches to start on May 29.

"Each stage in the plan depends on the epidemic situation in the country and the recommendations of the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Health," it added. There are 11 rounds of matches still to play. Legia Warsaw leads the table with 51 points from 26 games, eight clear of Piast Gliwice.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA relaxation orders not applicable for Pune: police

The orders issued by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs MHA for relaxation of lockdown willnot be applicable for Pune city, Joint Commissioner of PoliceRavindra Shisve said on SaturdayThe MHA had clarified that relaxation orders were notappl...

Redskins trade OT Williams to 49ers

The Washington Redskins traded disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for a pair of draft picks. Washington received a fifth-round draft pick to use Saturday on the final day o...

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 meters world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020