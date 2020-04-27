Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:20 IST
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

The new coronavirus has claimed at least 206,567 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday. More than 2,961,540 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 809,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 54,877 out of 965,933 cases. Italy has the second highest toll with 26,644 deaths out of 197,675 cases, followed by Spain with 23,521 deaths and 209,465 cases, France 22,856 deaths and 162,100 cases and the United Kingdom 20,732 fatalities and 152,840 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,830 cases, including one new fatality and three new infections. Europe has a total of 124,759 deaths from 1,379,443 cases, the United States and Canada have 57,513 deaths and 1,012,573 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 8,292 deaths and 169,174 cases, Asia has 8,077 deaths and 204,217 cases, the Middle East has 6,392 deaths and 156,097 cases, Africa has 1,425 deaths from 32,015 cases, and Oceania has 109 deaths from 8,023 cases.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of PSL

Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Monday banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the countrys premier T20 league this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said the ban was imposed b...

5 NE states completely COVID-19 free: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Five out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free and the remaining three have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh, who is the minister f...

No COVID-19 cases reported yet in FCI: Paswan

No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet at state-owned Food Corporation of India FCI whose more than 1 lakh employees are working tirelessly on the frontline in distribution of foodgrains to over 81 crore beneficiaries in the country, Food...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020