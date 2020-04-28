Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus-stop art gallery lifts spirits in lockdown London

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:31 IST
Bus-stop art gallery lifts spirits in lockdown London
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

A London bus stop has been transformed into a children's art gallery by a resident who wanted to brighten the drudgery of lockdown life, creating a colorful community hub amid the anxiety and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. A hand-written sign with an Instagram handle encourages kids and adults alike to contribute submissions, with the wall of the bus stop covered in drawings depicting things such as a unicorn, flowers, and rainbows, which have come to symbolize positivity and solidarity with Britain's health workers during the outbreak.

Sarah Lamarr, a part-time teacher, and mother of 4-year-old Rosie started the gallery when she woke up the day after Britain's coronavirus lockdown began and realized she would be stuck inside indefinitely with only a bland bus stop to look at. "I just wanted to do something to brighten it up so I didn't have to look at a grey bus stop for the next however-long," she told Reuters.

Lamarr said she felt like the protagonist of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 thriller Rear Window, which stars James Stewart as an injured photographer who watches his neighbors after he is confined to his flat with a broken leg. "If you have a bus stop near you I would encourage anyone to do the same because it's just a really lovely thing to have in your community," she said.

"If you are stuck on a first floor, second floor flat with no garden with kids, it's just a great thing to watch out the window." One picture of flowers was accompanied by a message saying "Let's focus on the positive" while another drawing of a Superman costume said, "Thank You Heroes" and listed roles which frontline workers are continuing to carry out.

Several locals who saw the artworks at the bus stop in west London, near Turnham Green, said it had improved their mood. "People need to see these messages and it just adds color and a bit of fun and a bit of brightness to what otherwise could be a tough day for somebody," said Vicky Leviten, a childminder, and resident.

"I think it just lifts the spirits, it's fabulous."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany hopes for rain to avoid 3rd straight summer drought

Germanys farmers, foresters, and firefighters are eagerly awaiting widespread rain forecast for later this week, as a warm, dry spring has raised fears of third summer drought in as many years. Ahead of a virtual climate meeting Tuesday for...

Odisha will soon unveil package for revival of industrial sector: Minister

Odisha Government will soon unveil a comprehensive package for quick revival of the industrial sector which has been severely hit due to the COVID-induced nationwide lockdown, states Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said on Tuesday....

Swedish central bank holds rates but ready to do more if needed

Swedens central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 0 on Tuesday, as expected, and made no major changes to a package of measures it has launched to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus, but said it was ready to do more if n...

Police turn messiahs in J&K amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the local NGOs are helping the needy by distributing face masks, food, hand santisers and other relief materials to those who are unable to move freely due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the Valley. Due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020