French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:45 IST
French professional soccer, rugby and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons.

The French football league is expected to decide in May on exactly how to end Ligue 1's season, which currently has Paris St Germain leading Olympique Marseille by 12 points. The 2020-2021 season had been due to begin in August. "The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially that of football, will not be able to resume," Philippe told parliament when announcing plans to end the national lockdown that has been in place since March 17.

"To give event organisers visibility, I want to make it clear that major sporting and cultural events, in particular festivals, major trade fairs, all events that bring together more than 5,000 participants and are therefore the subject of a declaration at the police headquarters and must be organised well in advance, cannot be held before September," Philippe said. France has the world's fourth-highest death toll from the virus, behind the United States, Italy and Spain. Football authorities had hoped to resume their season in June.

All major European soccer leagues have been halted and none have resumed. The Dutch declared their season over when the government extended a ban on public events to Sept. 1. The Eredivisie has said there will be no title awarded and no relegations or promotions made - a decision strongly criticised by some of the clubs affected.

European soccer body UEFA has given leagues a May 25 deadline to inform them of their plans to restart their domestic competitions. The German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and English Premier League have all said they want to finish their seasons.

