UK has 2nd-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, new figures show

UK has 2nd-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, new figures showReuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:36 IST
Britain now has Europe's second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures on Wednesday that cover fatalities in all settings, including in nursing homes.
Some 26,097 people died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Public Health England said.
