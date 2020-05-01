Left Menu
Development News Edition

Little-used Navy hospital ship Comfort leaves New York after treating COVID-19 patients

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 03:38 IST
Little-used Navy hospital ship Comfort leaves New York after treating COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort departed New York harbor on Thursday, just a month after arriving to help ease the strain on overburdened city hospitals dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The 1,000-bed Navy vessel, headed back to its home base in Norfolk, Virginia, never neared its capacity, even as the city quickly became the world's epicenter for COVID-19 infections.

The vessel, painted a gleaming white with red crosses, was a symbol of hope when it arrived on March 30 to cheers from the docks. It was intended to absorb an anticipated crush of patients that, under the most dire projections, could have overwhelmed hospitals. But the extra capacity was never needed, with the feared capacity issues staved off by stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures. Over the past month, confirmed cases in New York have leveled off and it now has about 12,000 hospitalizations.

The commander of the United States Northern Command, Terrence O'Shaughnessy, told reporters at the pier that while the ship's departure was a welcome sign that conditions in New York were improving, there were still over 680 military healthcare personnel deployed in hospitals and elsewhere. "The hospitals... have the capacity, they just don't have the staff," he said.

New York City health commissioner Deanne Criswell said she would review whether the Comfort had been necessary for the COVID-19 response. "We didn't know where we were going to go with the amount of patients that were going to need to be seen at the hospitals and the level of severity," she said.

"We're gonna have a lot of time to kind of look at the things that we would have done differently, especially as we continue with the response, prepare for recovery, and potentially what might come in the fall and as we keep hearing about a potential second wave." New York City has suffered some 13,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab: Trump

The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. Yes...

Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Raj Shukla to head ARTRAC

Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair. This is the only tri-services operational command and focuses mainly on amphibious warfare. Lt Gen Pande is currently posted at the Army H...

Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Online interviews conducted for temporary nurse vacancies under Northern Railway, Moradabad

Interviews for 36 temporary vacancies for nurses under Northern Railway Moradabad were held via video conferencing on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Rekha, an official said, Candidates were given option of online interview in view of coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020