Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentivesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:34 IST
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.
"So, we have our own set of asks, and we'll probably come together in a few weeks, and resume the discussions, but our emphasis, I believe, is going to be on future growth incentives," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.
