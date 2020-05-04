Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global pledging 'marathon' aims to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:36 IST
Global pledging 'marathon' aims to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

World leaders will hold an international pledging "marathon" on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the novel coronavirus after rich countries promised a unified response. Organized by the European Union, non-EU states Britain and Norway, and Japan, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, leaders aim to raise funds over several weeks or months, building on efforts by the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and wealthy individuals.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month called the online pledging conference "a real marathon", saying a vaccine to the respiratory disease COVID-19 was needed "in every corner of the world ... at affordable prices." The event starts at 1300 GMT on Monday but donation figures may not be known immediately. It is unclear how much of the money which will be pledged represents new funding, as financial commitments made earlier this year will also be included.

Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the Group of 20 industrialized countries, has pledged $500 million. Some EU officials have raised concerns about countries counting in money already pledged earlier this year.

The 7.5 billion euro target is an initial figure. Von der Leyen has said countries will need more money over time. Britain will hold another online donor summit on June 4. ($1 = 0.9147 euros)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Paramedic honoured after death while volunteering in NYC

A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honoured Sunday as his body was returned to Denver. Paul Cary, 66, who worked 32 years as a firefighter paramed...

SANZAAR slams 'misleading' reports on trans-Tasman rugby

Southern hemisphere rugby body SANZAAR shot down reports that Australia and New Zealand would shift to organizing trans-Tasman games after the coronavirus crisis, criticizing misleading information and speculation on Monday. Talk has been c...

Philippines has 16 new coronavirus deaths, 262 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases.The health ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 9,485 while 623 people have died. But 101 more patients have recove...

US demands justice from Pakistan for journalist Daniel Pearl's brutal murder in 2002

The US has again prodded Pakistan by seeking justice for murdered American journalist Daniel Pearl, days after his family filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against a verdict by a court in Sindh province which acquitted the prime accu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020