Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central banks' pandemic battle could stretch into an infinity war

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:28 IST
Central banks' pandemic battle could stretch into an infinity war
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Big central banks are buying from an expanding menu of government bonds, corporate debt, and consumer loans to help businesses and households through the coronavirus pandemic -- and no one knows whether they can stop. The best-case scenario sees infection rates slow, commerce resumes, and people return to work this year.

In the extreme case that a recurring virus requires further damaging lockdowns, the U.S. Federal Reserve and its peers float the whole boat -- government debt, corporate debt, perhaps even financing for mortgages and paychecks. The social, political, and economic implications of taking economies offline for an extended period, underwritten by governments and struggling to return to normal, could run deep.

Time out of work erodes skills. Business failures destroy wealth and depress investment. Cheap money and cash transfers risk fuelling asset bubbles that widen the gap between rich and poor. "It gets to the question: At what point are we worried about just how much a role the Fed is playing?" said Kathryn Judge, a Columbia Law School professor who studies financial markets.

"If they are the only actor and people are worried about liquidity and access to finance, how much pressure comes to bear? Longer-term it is disconcerting." The Bank of England announced in May that it would buy more government bonds just as Britain's Treasury said it would incur more debt to pay the wages of laid-off workers.

BoE policymaker Jan Vlieghe said the unprecedented coordinated action resembled what might happen "if we were the central bank of the Weimar Republic of Zimbabwe", both disastrous examples of government ordering central banks around. The difference, Vlieghe said, was that no one in the government told the BoE what to do. But what if they didn't have to because such cooperation had become an unspoken new orthodoxy?

THE SHIFTING VIEW OF 'NORMAL' Japan is arguably at that point.

A decades-long fight against deflation -- a chronic drop in prices that causes incomes and economic growth to fall -- has seen the Bank of Japan steadily increase its footprint. It now owns nearly half of all Japanese government bonds, and last week agreed to buy as much as needed during the crisis.

The BOJ, which in February owned 4.7% of Japan's corporate bond market and about 10% of the shorter-term corporate loans known as commercial paper, also expanded corporate debt purchases. "We aren't monetizing government debt," Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, but buying what is needed under the BOJ's policy of "yield curve control" -- basically it was keeping interest rates low.

In Europe and the United States, similar "unconventional" policy tools were used in 2008 to fight a financial crisis that spilled into the real economy. The Fed bought about $4 trillion of government bonds to lower borrowing costs and used other means to keep markets flush with cash and remove soured mortgages from lenders' books.

The previously unused measures, which helped preserve jobs and support growth, were meant to be exceptional. But the shock of the coronavirus is pushing the boundaries further.

WHATEVER IT TAKES The repercussions for some European economies, notably Italy, have been so severe that analysts expect the European Central Bank to use its broad power to enact a rescue.

One way would be if politicians agree to put Italy or possibly the entire currency union in an emergency program that would allow the ECB to finance national debts under a scheme known as Outright Monetary Transactions. "It's a given that OMT will be activated," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, adding: "Once OMT is in place, it will be a perpetual situation."

ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that its "flexible" Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme was a better tool for the current situation than OMT, an unused relic of the previous crisis. The Fed did close down the various emergency and "bailout" programs it launched to deal with the 2007-2009 crisis -- at a profit to the U.S. Treasury -- and hopes to avoid making any enduring commitments this time.

It has added about $2.5 trillion to its holdings since the crisis began, giving its assets of $6.7 trillion as of last week. Cornerstone Macro analyst Roberto Perli said he expects that total to peak around $9 trillion and be declining by year-end as conditions stabilize and loans are repaid. Demand for three initial Fed facilities for bond and money markets has been just $90 billion so far.

But without a vaccine or clear virus suppression, central banks may just be getting started. The Fed, which helped financial institutions in the last crisis, is already buying corporate bonds, lending to state and local governments, and agreeing to fund up to 95% of bank loans to potentially thousands of businesses. Even before they are up and running, the programs have been expanded to reach more and riskier borrowers, including some downgraded "fallen angel" corporations, smaller cities and counties, and more highly leveraged companies.

All these changes rely on loss-covering capital from the Treasury -- whose debts the Fed has pledged to buy in whatever amounts the Fed feels are needed. Private sector debt in the United States totaled about $32 trillion late last year, while the federal government's debt is around $24 trillion, compared with the 2019 GDP of $21.7 trillion.

The numbers are big. But so are the promises. "We're still putting out the fire. We're still trying to win. And I think we'll be at that for a while," Fed chair Jerome Powell said this week. "We won't run out of money."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

In a pandemic-caused first, U.S. Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference

In a break from tradition caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday for the first time will hear arguments in a case not in person but by teleconference - a trademark dispute involving the popular hotel reservatio...

US Treasury's Mnuchin cautious on need for more federal coronavirus relief aid

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said bipartisan discussions have begun on whether more federal government relief funding is needed amid the nations coronavirus outbreak, but that President Donald Trump is focused on tax cha...

Major Anuj Sood's mortal remains reach Chandigarh, cremation on Tuesday

The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, arrived on Monday at the Air Force station here where floral tributes were paid to the martyr. The mortal remains of the Army officer who was ...

India will respond with 'precision' to acts of terror: Army Chief warns Pakistan

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said India will respond appropriately and with precision to any acts of cross-border misadventure unless Islamabad gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism and coercing peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020